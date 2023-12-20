The US and Venezuela reach an agreement for the release of prisoners that would include Alex Saab, Maduro’s ‘front man’: reports

The Biden administration has struck a deal with the Venezuelan government that will result in the release of prisoners from both countries, including Venezuelan businessman Alex Saab, a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro. According to reports from the AP, Reuters, and CBS, the agreement also includes the release of a group of Americans who are currently imprisoned in Venezuela.

It was reported by the AP that Saab, who was arrested in 2020, was released on Wednesday as part of the agreement. However, neither government has made an official statement regarding the matter.

The deal is expected to provoke criticism from the Venezuelan opposition, which has been vocal in its disapproval of the United States‘ approach towards Maduro’s regime. The White House, in response, has recently eased sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry in exchange for a commitment from Maduro to hold free and fair elections. However, Maduro has yet to fulfill this promise, leading to the expiration of the imposed sanctions deadline.

Among the Americans currently imprisoned in Venezuela are two former Green Berets who participated in an attempted overthrow of Maduro in 2019, as well as several others accused of illegal entry into the country from Colombia. The United States has engaged in prisoner exchanges with Venezuela in the past, including an agreement in 2022 that led to the release of American prisoners in exchange for the freedom of two nephews of Maduro’s wife who were imprisoned in the US on drug trafficking charges.

Alex Saab, the central figure in the recent agreement, has been charged in a US court with conspiracy to commit money laundering as part of a bribery scheme allegedly involving the diversion of $350 million through state contracts to build affordable housing for the Venezuelan government. Maduro’s government, however, maintains that Saab was on a mission to purchase food and medical supplies when he was detained in Cape Verde, and argues that he is a Venezuelan diplomat entitled to criminal immunity under international law.

The release of Saab and other prisoners represents a significant development in the ongoing tensions between the US and Venezuela. The impact of this agreement and its broader implications will continue to be closely monitored by observers and analysts.

Share this: Facebook

X

