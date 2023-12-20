Home » The US and Venezuela reach an agreement for the release of prisoners that would include Alex Saab, Maduro’s ‘front man’: reports
News

The US and Venezuela reach an agreement for the release of prisoners that would include Alex Saab, Maduro’s ‘front man’: reports

by admin
The US and Venezuela reach an agreement for the release of prisoners that would include Alex Saab, Maduro’s ‘front man’: reports

The Biden administration has struck a deal with the Venezuelan government that will result in the release of prisoners from both countries, including Venezuelan businessman Alex Saab, a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro. According to reports from the AP, Reuters, and CBS, the agreement also includes the release of a group of Americans who are currently imprisoned in Venezuela.

It was reported by the AP that Saab, who was arrested in 2020, was released on Wednesday as part of the agreement. However, neither government has made an official statement regarding the matter.

The deal is expected to provoke criticism from the Venezuelan opposition, which has been vocal in its disapproval of the United States‘ approach towards Maduro’s regime. The White House, in response, has recently eased sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry in exchange for a commitment from Maduro to hold free and fair elections. However, Maduro has yet to fulfill this promise, leading to the expiration of the imposed sanctions deadline.

Among the Americans currently imprisoned in Venezuela are two former Green Berets who participated in an attempted overthrow of Maduro in 2019, as well as several others accused of illegal entry into the country from Colombia. The United States has engaged in prisoner exchanges with Venezuela in the past, including an agreement in 2022 that led to the release of American prisoners in exchange for the freedom of two nephews of Maduro’s wife who were imprisoned in the US on drug trafficking charges.

Alex Saab, the central figure in the recent agreement, has been charged in a US court with conspiracy to commit money laundering as part of a bribery scheme allegedly involving the diversion of $350 million through state contracts to build affordable housing for the Venezuelan government. Maduro’s government, however, maintains that Saab was on a mission to purchase food and medical supplies when he was detained in Cape Verde, and argues that he is a Venezuelan diplomat entitled to criminal immunity under international law.

See also  The Taliban regime is increasingly unstable - Salman Rafi Sheikh

The release of Saab and other prisoners represents a significant development in the ongoing tensions between the US and Venezuela. The impact of this agreement and its broader implications will continue to be closely monitored by observers and analysts.

You may also like

Chinese leader who helped China win over Australian...

Purchasing the smartphone and tariff separately saves an...

Pension payment for grandparents this #20Dec Did they...

Álvaro Uribe rejected Gustavo Petro’s project on coca...

Harbin Ice and Snow World cancels reservation system,...

Large-scale operation in Hörsching: 11 fire departments respond...

Do you know why your party lost in...

VIDEO: Two people die when a news helicopter...

Bengal tiger that killed Indian farmer captured after...

Antwerp police tow two luxury cars: woman had...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy