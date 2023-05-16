The US announced that it will cancel the visas of Colombian soldiers

The Government of the United States could revoke the visa of other military personnel involved in alleged human rights violations, after this measure was applied to three uniformed officers ten days ago for the same reason, as announced by the Secretary of State of that country, Anthony Blinken.

According to information provided by journalist Daniel Coronell for the W Radio station, the ban was initially imposed on retired colonels Publio Hernán Mejía Gutiérrez and Juan Carlos Figueroa Sánchez and General Iván Ramírez Quintero, once the most powerful man in military intelligence. Colombian. The veto also extends to five relatives of these retired soldiers.

Through a statement, the Secretary of State emphasized that this decision is due to the support of the United States Government for the peace agreement signed by the Government of Juan Manuel Santos with the FARC guerrillas in 2016 and the transitional justice that is by the JEP (Special Jurisdiction for Peace).

For this reason, the US government would apply this measure to soldiers who have not wanted to make sufficient contributions to the truth to the court of peace or who did not declare their relations with armed groups or the existence of processes at the time of processing their residence permit. permanent, known as the green card.

One of those officers, according to Coronell’s information, would be Luis Alfonso Plazas Vega, who currently enjoys residence in Florida and who was acquitted for the disappearance of eleven people during the seizure of the Palace of Justice, in 1985. That acquittal does not cover the torture and disappearance of magistrate Carlos Horacio Urán, reason for which Plazas Vega is facing a lawsuit in a court in the southern district of the United States.

The United States government would be reviewing whether there was any omission of information on his part in the processing of immigration documents, which would permanently revoke his residence permit in the North American country.

Another case that is being evaluated is that of Colonel Jorge Luis Mejía Rosas, a former intelligence officer of the 17th Brigade, for being allegedly linked to the murder of members of the Patriotic Union in Apartadó, Antioquia, in 1996.

Additionally, the other officer who would be declared ineligible to enter the United States is Colonel Héctor Alejandro Cabuya, who allegedly participated in 43 false positives in complicity with the Centaurs Bloc of the AUC (United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia).

The same would happen to the former commander of the 2nd Mobile Brigade, Colonel Lino Sánchez Prada, accused of being the co-perpetrator of the Mapiripán massacre, carried out by paramilitaries in collaboration with active members of the Army, in 1997.

Civilians who could also be sanctioned

Daniel Coronell also assured that a former member of the extinct Administrative Security Department (DAS) would enter the list of possible sanctions to enter the United States: the lawyer Ricardo Villarraga Franco, who served as chief of the judicial police of that intelligence agency.

Additionally, the journalist points out that the possible decisions of the United States government regarding the visa of all the mentioned persons is based on the Law of Assignments of Related Programs and Foreign Operations of the Department of State. What is sought with this measure is to promote accountability on the part of uniformed officers and civilians who had a relationship with paramilitary groups in the context of the armed conflict in Colombia, and who in this sense have ordered torture, murder, or have participated in the disappearance of civilians. with Infobae

