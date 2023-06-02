The US avoids default after the approval of the agreement in Congress

The United States Senate approved this Thursday the bill on the debt ceiling agreed between the president, Joe Biden, and the leader of the Republican Party in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, less than a week before the deadline. limit.

With 63 votes in favor and 36 against, senators from both parties have approved the rule late at night, which must now be signed by Biden before being implemented.

The norm already passed the most difficult process this Wednesday, when it was approved by a new bipartisan majority in the House of Representatives, with a Republican majority. In the Senate, with a Democratic majority, the law was expected to pass without much difficulty, despite resistance from members of both parties.

Biden has celebrated in a statement that “senators from both parties have voted to protect the economic progress that has cost us so much to achieve and avoid the first default in the history of the United States.”

“Our work is far from done, but this agreement is a decisive step forward and a reminder of what is possible when we act in the interest of our country. I hope to sign this bill as soon as possible,” he added, insisting on the message that has already been repeating throughout the negotiation that neither party has fully achieved what it wanted.

For his part, McCarthy – who has faced harsh criticism in recent months within his own party for concessions to Biden in the agreement – has also celebrated the approval of the law, assuring that it has achieved “Washington returns to work”.

The United States Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen, set the deadline for the approval of the measure on June 5, so the votes have been given with a minimum margin of error.

Yellen previously warned that failure to reach a debt ceiling deal would cause “an economic and financial catastrophe” that would trigger a global recession and threaten to undermine US leadership.