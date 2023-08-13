The US Climate Plan charts the commercial reality

US President Joe Biden’s historic climate-related plan has attracted billions of dollars in clean energy investments, but it has raised tensions with allies, given its potential to redraw commercial reality.

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), signed on August 16 last year, allocates nearly $370 billion to support the US energy transition, including tax credits for US-made electric vehicles and batteries.

But the incentives boosting US industries after years of reliance on offshore manufacturing have raised fears that they could drive away business from other countries.

“The move was actually the embodiment of the United States entering the game forcefully,” said Joshua Meltzer, a senior expert at the Brookings Institution, noting that Europe has supported the development of clean technology since before the passage of the law to reduce inflation, as is the case with China and others.

But Washington’s entry into the line “means that in order for this support to remain competitive, it must be continued or increased,” according to what the spokesman told AFP.

Unintended consequences

Jeffrey Schott, a senior research fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, said the legislation had “unintended consequences” by restricting trade with key US allies.

Among the sticking points were consumer tax breaks of up to $7,500 for purchasing electric vehicles assembled in the United States.

Obtaining the full exemption requires that vehicle batteries include a percentage of base metals whose source is in the United States, or countries with which it has free trade agreements, which leaves the European Union and Japan outside the accounts.

The matter infuriated these countries, and US officials eventually expanded access to aid related to clean vehicles, indicating in March that the conditionality associated with free trade agreements could also include important deals on minerals that were negotiated recently.

This includes an agreement concluded a short time ago between Japan and the United States, which opens the door to obtaining benefits from part of the support.

“Part of the tension at the beginning was due to … the recent revisions to the law to reduce inflation that were carried out hastily and in secret,” Schott said, adding that there appeared to be “a lack of understanding that not all US allies are partners in free trade agreements,” which prompted the Ministry of Defense. Treasury to initiate a “creative accounting” to determine how the law will be applied.

Melters explained that the United States “tried quickly to respond to these concerns by negotiating this type of bilateral agreement,” referring to the agreement with Japan and European efforts to reach similar agreements, and confirmed that this eased the fears.

Partnerships and transitions

While it has warned of the dangers of a subsidy war, Canada has since responded by introducing incentives similar to those in the Inflation Reduction Act.

And in April, Canada announced support of up to C$13.2 billion ($9.8 billion) over 10 years for Volkswagen’s first overseas battery plant, based in Ontario.

In turn, the major South Korean car manufacturer, Hyundai, hopes to produce electric cars that were assembled in the United States and are eligible for support at a site under construction in Georgia.

And other South Korean companies have established partnerships with others in the United States to build assembly lines that comply with the requirements of the inflation reduction law, such as the joint venture between “Samsung SDI” and “General Motors” to build an electric vehicle battery factory in the United States.

And according to an analysis of three economists from the European Central Bank in July, “the law to reduce inflation will benefit the United States through additional production and reduce strategic dependence in the face of China,” and they added in an article published by the Center for Economic Policy Research: “The United States will gain from positive transition effects, to increase production by six percent to 30 percent in electrical and optical equipment”; They also pointed out that this comes at the expense of China and to a lesser extent the European Union.

While transition is associated with a small share of total production, losses in certain sectors can be larger.

But since signing the climate law, at least $75 billion in new industrial investment has been announced, according to policy analyst Jack Kunis of the Institute for Energy Innovation: Politics and Technology.

The European think tank “Brugel” stated in a report this year that the size of the support packages stipulated in the law to reduce inflation could be equivalent to those available in Europe, but the US support packages in the field of clean technology are “simpler and less dispersed.”

Such factors could make US support more attractive to business at a time when Europe also faces rising energy costs after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Meltzer said, “If you are in an energy-intensive sector such as chemicals, the United States looks more attractive.” He added, “In my opinion, it is a broader set of factors that create challenges related to competitiveness in Europe,” and added: “The law to reduce inflation is part of it. But he is not the only one.”