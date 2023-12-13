The US condemned the irregular appointment of prosecutors in Honduras and imposed sanctions on those who attack democracy

US Announces Visa Restrictions for Certain Hondurans Over Alleged Democracy Undermining

The United States has announced visa restrictions for certain individuals from Honduras, citing the undermining of democracy and irregular appointments of attorney general and deputy attorney general as reasons for the move.

In a statement released on Tuesday, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller condemned the recent use of violence in Honduras to undermine democracy and the irregular and unprecedented appointment of the acting top law enforcement officials.

The interim attorney general and deputy attorney general, General Johel Zelaya and Deputy General Mario Morazán, were elected by a Permanent Commission of Parliament on November 1, despite the lack of consensus among the main benches of Parliament. The US criticized the irregular appointment, stating that it is inconsistent with the basic principles of the Inter-American Democratic Charter, which Honduras signed as a member of the Organization of American States in September 2001.

“We join the international community’s call for regular order to be restored through peaceful, transparent, and democratic means,” Miller said in the statement. He added, “The United States stands with the Honduran people and those who seek to strengthen democracy and the rule of law in Honduras, and we remain committed to promoting accountability of those who undermine it.”

The announcement of visa restrictions for certain Hondurans comes two days after a US congressional delegation visited the country and met with the president, the head of Parliament, businessmen, and representatives of civil society.

Miller also accused some individuals in Honduras of carrying out acts of violence and intimidation, as well as fomenting conflict among the Honduran people, by calling for violent groups to mobilize, resulting in physical attacks and acts of intimidation.

The United States emphasized its commitment to promoting accountability for those who undermine democracy and the rule of law in Honduras.

(With information from EFE)

Share this: Facebook

X

