The US denies accusations of attacks against Cuba and describes the claims as “absurd”

The United States Department of State has firmly denied the accusations leveled by the Cuban regime regarding alleged plans for violent attacks against Cuba. The statement comes in response to claims made by Havana, which alleged that Washington was conspiring to foment unrest before the arrival of the New Year.

A State Department spokesperson strongly refuted these allegations, labeling them as “absurd.” In an email addressed to Reuters, the official stated, “Accusations that the United States is encouraging violent actions against the Cuban government are unfounded and baseless.”

The Cuban regime, however, has not presented any concrete evidence to support its claims about an alleged US plot.

In recent days, the Ministerio del Interior (MININT) of Cuba published a list that included over 80 foreign citizens and entities, accusing them of terrorism. Among those mentioned were influencers, dissidents living in the United States, and a candidate for mayor of Miami-Dade County in Florida.

The verbal exchange between both nations has highlighted the tense relationship that persists between Cuba and the United States, a dynamic that has shown few signs of improvement since the inauguration of President Joe Biden in 2021.

Despite lifting some restrictions imposed during the Trump era on remittances and travel to Cuba, Biden has not reversed his predecessor’s decision to designate Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism, leading to new and severe sanctions being imposed on the Caribbean country.

The State Department also questioned Cuba’s recent list of defendants, calling it an attempt to disparage emigrants exercising their right to freedom of expression, including criticism of Cuba’s human rights record and repression.