Home News The US dollar crossed Rs 281 in interbank
News

The US dollar crossed Rs 281 in interbank

by admin
The US dollar crossed Rs 281 in interbank

KARACHI: The increase in the price of the US dollar against the Pakistani rupee continues across the country, which has crossed Rs 281 at the interbank level.
According to the details, the value of the dollar in the interbank market on Monday fell by 83 paisa to the level of 279.95 rupees, but later on it increased.
At one point during the business, the price of the US dollar rose by Rs 1.19 to Rs 281.96 at the interbank level, but ended the day with an increase of 83 paise to close at Rs 281.60.
On the other hand, in the open currency market, the dollar also saw a sharp rise of Rs 2 and closed at Rs 285 at the close of business.

See also  This is what the Mayor's Office is facing if it wants to improve the condition of downtown Medellín in 2023

You may also like

Children under 16, 14 and 13 years old,...

A man was murdered in Isnos, Huila

Motorcyclist dies after accident on country road

Landy Torres assures that the citizens have already...

Biden approves controversial Alaska oil project

BGH is critical of the credit clause when...

GRANDMOTHER AND GRANDDAUGHTER ARRESTED WITH ALMOST 180 KILOS...

The death in Quibdó of the first Apostolic...

Europe also not competitive with renewables

Brazil questions report on the War against the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy