KARACHI: The increase in the price of the US dollar against the Pakistani rupee continues across the country, which has crossed Rs 281 at the interbank level.

According to the details, the value of the dollar in the interbank market on Monday fell by 83 paisa to the level of 279.95 rupees, but later on it increased.

At one point during the business, the price of the US dollar rose by Rs 1.19 to Rs 281.96 at the interbank level, but ended the day with an increase of 83 paise to close at Rs 281.60.

On the other hand, in the open currency market, the dollar also saw a sharp rise of Rs 2 and closed at Rs 285 at the close of business.