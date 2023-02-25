The US has already deployed more than 20,000 additional military personnel in Europe since the start of the Ukrainian conflict, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin declared on Friday.

In a statement dedicated to the first anniversary of the conflict, the head of the Pentagon presented a list of US aid to Ukraine, in addition to noting that, “in response to the most pressing danger to European security,” Washington “had acted quickly with its allies to further strengthen NATO.”

“The Alliance has strengthened its defenses on the eastern flank. Meanwhile, the United States has deployed or extended to Europe more than 20,000 additional US troops and has stationed the first permanent US forces on NATO’s eastern flank,” he stressed.

Earlier this week, in his annual address to the Russian parliament, Vladimir Putin asserted that the more the West tries to increase its military presence near Russia, the more Moscow will be forced to move the threat away from its borders.

“The West is using Ukraine as a battering ram against Russia and as a training ground. […] One thing should be clear to everyone: the more long-range Western systems reach Ukraine, the more we will be forced to move the threat away from our borders. This is natural,” he said.

“Western elites make no secret of their goal: to inflict, as they put it in direct speech, ‘a strategic defeat on Russia.’ What does this mean? For us, what does it mean? It means ending us once and for all, that is, they intend to turn a local conflict into a phase of global confrontation. This is how we understand everything and we will react accordingly, because in this case we are already talking about the existence of our country”, he stressed. with RT

