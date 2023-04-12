The alerts about the arrest have concerned the US authorities. But they warn of more sanctions if Maduro increases the repression.

The Government of the United States reported that it is “aware” of the information that points to a potential arrest of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó and, although he has avoided assessing its “veracity”, he has wanted to make it “clear” that the Joe Biden Administration reserves the right to toughen the sanctions if the dialogue process does not advance and the repression increases.

“We condemn the constant and widespread repression of Venezuelan opposition activists and figures,” stressed a spokesman for the US State Department consulted by Europa Press, after Guaidó has warned in recent days of an alleged Chavismo plan to stop him.

Washington “will review and adjust” its sanctions regime if Maduro “does not negotiate in good faith, does not fulfill its commitments or increases the repression of political activists, ”this spokesperson has warned.

Guaidó denounced at the beginning of the month that the Venezuelan authorities were finalizing an arrest warrant against him under “one hundred percent false accusations”, a suspicion that he has repeated in several interviews and before which he has called for forceful action by the international community in the event that it is finally carried out.

The leader of Voluntad Popular is one of the pre-candidates in the primaries that the Venezuelan opposition is organizing to elect its representative in the 2024 elections, after four years of claiming to be the ‘president in charge’ of the country, asserting his leadership position in the National Assembly. (Europe Press)