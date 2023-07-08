The US launches a family reunification migration program that benefits 4 Latin countries – EntornoInteligente

The process according to the chain CBS it will formally open on Monday. It is intended for nationals of those countries with relatives who are US citizens or lawful permanent residents and who have been approved to join them.

The program grants -case by case- a permit for a period of up to three years while those people await the application to become permanent residents, as specified by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in a statement.

“The Department has shown that the expansion of new legal, safe and orderly pathways, along with rigorous enforcement, is effective in reducing irregular and dangerous migration to the United States,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in the note. .

The process will allow those who have approved petitions based on family reasons to enter the United States with this permit.

Reunification to reduce illegal migration

The US government will issue the appropriate authorizations for those whose trips have been approved. And those who enter the country under this process will be eligible to apply for a work permit. Once their immigrant visa is available, they will be able to apply to become lawful permanent residents.

This process – recalled the DHS – is part of the set of measures announced at the end of April by that Department and the State Department to continue reducing illegal migration and expanding legal protection channels.

The Executive already made it clear then that the lifting of Title 42 – an immigration measure implemented during the term of former Republican President Donald Trump that allowed hot expulsions on the border with Mexico with the excuse of the pandemic – was not going to mean that that border was open.

Authorities stressed in April that their plan would be implemented in close coordination with regional partners. including the governments of Mexico, Canada, Spain, Colombia and Guatemala.

That program, they recalled, was based “on the successful outcome of recent processes that have substantially reduced illegal border crossings through a combination of more legal routes and the rapid expulsion of those who do not use those routes.”

