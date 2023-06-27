The US media began to release the wind again: US Treasury Secretary Yellen plans to visit Beijing in early July – yqqlm

According to a Bloomberg report on the 27th, several sources familiar with the itinerary revealed that U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen plans to visit Beijing in early July to conduct high-level economic consultations with China. This will also make her the second visit this year after Blinken. Senior Biden administration officials in China.

According to the report, the outside world has long expected the visit of the US Treasury Secretary to China. Yellen said in April that the trip will be carried out at an “appropriate time”. The source requested anonymity because Yellen’s trip to China has not been made public. On the other hand, the report also stated that a source said that the Biden administration will also issue an executive order that may prevent US companies from investing in certain areas of China, and the goal is to announce it as early as the end of July.

According to previous media reports, Biden plans to sign an executive order to strictly restrict American companies from investing in some high-tech industries in China. The US “AXIOS” news network reported on May 26 that, according to two people familiar with the matter, the Biden administration plans to issue the order later this summer, but a White House spokesman declined to comment on the exact time.

Regarding the Biden administration’s plan to sign an executive order, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce Shu Jueting said on May 11 that restricting domestic enterprises and intending to coerce allies and partners to jointly restrict investment in China seriously violates the principles of market economy and fair competition and affects the normal operation of enterprises. Business decisions disrupt the international economic and trade order and disrupt the stability of the global industrial and supply chains. If the news is true, China will firmly oppose it. China will unswervingly promote high-level opening up. Enterprises from all over the world are welcome to invest in China and share development opportunities.

Regarding the Sino-US contact, China has stated its position many times before. At the regular press conference held by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on May 11, a reporter mentioned that it is reported that the US is trying to facilitate phone calls or meetings with officials from various Chinese departments. How does China view the US efforts to strengthen contacts? Some people say that China‘s response is not enthusiastic enough. Is this statement correct? In this regard, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that China and the United States maintain communication. The key is that the U.S. cannot talk about communication on the one hand, but keep suppressing and containing China on the other. It cannot say one thing and do another. We urge the U.S. to correct its understanding of China, respect China‘s bottom line and red line, stop undermining China‘s sovereignty, security, and development interests, and work with China to bring China-U.S. relations back to the right track of healthy and stable development.

Article source: World Wide Web

Article author: Lin Zeyu

Original title: U.S. media began to release again: U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen plans to visit Beijing in early July

