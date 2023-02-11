11.02.2023

The White House notified on the evening of February 10 that an Air Force fighter jet shot down another high-altitude flying object off the coast of Alaska and within U.S. airspace. Compared with the Chinese balloon that was shot down a week ago, the flying object this time is much smaller and lower in altitude, causing interference to civil aviation routes. The US emphasized that the source of the flying object is not yet known.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese Network) US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby (John Kirby) said at a press conference on February 10: “We don’t yet know who this flying object belongs to.” Before it was shot down, the flying object was at about 40,000 feet (about 12,000 meters) above the coast of Alaska, so it posed a safety threat to civil aviation routes. President Biden therefore ordered it shot down. The Chinese balloon that was shot down a week ago flew at an altitude of about 18,000 meters.

Kirby also said that the U.S. is not yet aware of the specific nature of the aircraft. “We think we have the ability to salvage the wreckage of the aircraft.” According to the report, part of the wreckage of the aircraft fell on the frozen water. Experts estimate that this will facilitate salvage.

The location where the flying object was shot down was close to the Canadian border. Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau said that the Canadian side had also been notified by the US side before and expressed support for the US military’s decision to shoot down. Trudeau emphasized that the military and intelligence agencies of Canada and the United States will continue to cooperate to jointly ensure the safety of the people.

The Chinese reconnaissance balloon shot down by the US military a week ago is equivalent to three buses



Kirby also revealed that the flying object was discovered on the evening of February 9 local time. President Biden was immediately informed of the news and issued an order to shoot it down the next morning. Kirby said that compared with the Chinese reconnaissance balloon that was shot down a week ago, the size of the flying object was significantly smaller, only equivalent to a car instead of three buses. “We will continue to maintain vigilance in US airspace.” The spokesman for the White House National Security Council did not disclose whether the aircraft carried monitoring equipment.

The U.S. Department of Defense also stated in general terms that U.S. military pilots have previously observed flying objects that “do not appear to be manned” and “appear to be uncontrollable.” A spokesperson for the Pentagon also revealed that, just like the previous shooting down of the Chinese balloon, the U.S. military still dispatched F22 stealth fighter jets to shoot down the flying object with the AIM-9X “Sidewinder” air-to-air missile.

Recently, US-China relations have been deteriorating due to the balloon incident. The U.S. accused China of using balloons to spy on U.S. military bases, while China believed that the U.S. overreacted to an “out-of-control meteorological research balloon” and made a fuss over a molehill.

(German News Agency, Associated Press, etc.)

