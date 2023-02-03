Colombian soccer player Linda Caicedo, chosen the best player of the 2022 Women’s Copa América, was named the first “Ambassador of Resilient Youth” by the US Government for being a benchmark for children and adolescents in the country.

“Her persistence, dedication and discipline have allowed her to achieve her goals and become a two-time champion of Colombian soccer, leader of the U17, U20 and Major national teams, and, in 2022, according to the Globe Soccer Awards distinction. , in the second best soccer player in the world,” the United States Embassy in Bogotá detailed in a statement.

Caicedo, 17, received recognition in front of more than 180 young people from the municipality of Tumaco, in the southwest of the country, with whom he shared his life story in a discussion in which the director of the United States Agency for the International Development (USAID), Anu Rajamaran, and Valeria Araujo, Ibero-American heptathlon champion.

«Youth are agents of change and social transformation in Colombia. From the Government of the United States we want to support young people to achieve their goals and also amplify their voice, “said the charge d’affaires of the US Embassy in Bogotá, Francisco Palmieri, on Twitter.

The Embassy’s “Resilient Youth” program seeks to “maximize the potential of vulnerable youth in 30 municipalities” of Colombia.

“To do this, it works hand in hand with 14,000 young people, their families, the educational community and key entities from the public and private sectors, to foster new leadership and life skills and create protective environments that enable access to economic, training and healthy use of free time,” added the embassy in a statement. EFE