The US plans to quadruple its spy satellites in the next ten years

The US government plans to quadruple the number of spy satellites it has in orbit within a decade. The announcement was made by the National Reconnaissance Agency (NRO), which detailed that they will be able to obtain ten times more signals and images than they currently receive.

“In the next decade we hope to quadruple the number of satellites currently in orbit and deliver ten times more signals and images,” the agency revealed in a statement, adding that “this constellation will include large and small satellites in multiple orbits and will integrate systems government and commercial.

In this way, the NRO expects to go from “dozens of systems in orbit in 2023 to hundreds of systems in orbit in the coming years.”

For his part, the director of the organization, Chris Scolese, stated that the commitment is to accelerate its “advantage in space.” “We continue to push the boundaries and develop new and better technology to deliver the critical intelligence our policymakers, warfighters, and other users need, right when they need it. The security of the world and our nation depends on it,” he stated.

Meanwhile, according to Bloomberg, there are several companies that will fight to get contracts with the Pentagon for the development of satellites. Among them is Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which will compete with United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of contractors Lockheed Martin and Boeing. Also Blue Origin, by Jeff Bezos, will try to join the business. with RT

