The US seizes millions of dollars from former officials

In USA The confiscation of millions of sums of money from former Ecuadorian officials continues, however, in Ecuador there is still a debate about the need to have regulations that allow the recovery of assets.

In Ecuador, the amount of money recovered from the different cases of corruption is minimal compared to what the North American country has managed to obtain. Former prosecutor Íñigo Slavador described the recovered money as ‘crumbs’, which has been diverted from the multiple cases of corruption in the country.

During his administration, a specific unit was created to recover these million-dollar sums of money, but due to different legal processes, this process inside and outside the country was more difficult than expected.

His successor Juan Carlos Larrea revealed in the presentation of his work plan, in October 2022, that the amount recovered, until that period, was 2.5 million dollars. “That amount compared to the enormous amounts of damages due to corruption is absurd,” he pointed out.

However, in the United States, where corruption cases related to Ecuador are being investigated, millionaire confiscations are achieved. The last one was Nilsen Arias, former manager of International Trade at Petroecuador, arrested in this country for money laundering. $13.5 million in assets were seized from him.

This confiscation is six times greater than what the Ecuadorian State had recovered until last year. For this reason, Andrés Ormaza, from the Organized Crime Observatory, believes it is important to implement a macro memorandum of confiscations without conviction between countries that have the same legal management to continue assets without a criminal conviction.

In the same way, the audit specialist Mario Andrade considers it essential to create international money monitoring networks to carry out the process correctly since, in many cases, the assets are not in the name of those who are investigated.

The Attorney General of Ecuador plans to work with the existing regulations and seek more international agreements that allow the recovery of part of the money that corruption has diverted.

However, this is cut short by the disputed court rulings. These sentences have ordered the return of the confiscated assets, the reopening of frozen accounts and even the retroactive payment of benefits, as in the Norero, Salcedo and Glas case.