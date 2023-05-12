Home » The US sent three planes with deportees to Guatemala hours before the end of Title 42
The US sent three planes with deportees to Guatemala hours before the end of Title 42

The United States government sent three planes to Guatemala on Thursday with a total of 387 undocumented migrants, including at least 72 children, a few hours before the Title 42 immigration policy ends, reports AP.

According to figures from the Guatemalan Migration Institute, since September 2021 under Title 42, a total of 61,433 citizens of the Central American country were expelled from US territory. In addition, the institution estimates that with the end of the controversial immigration policy of the United States, deportations will increase, for which reason it urges Guatemalans not to be deceived and avoid migrating irregularly.

The flights with the 387 undocumented migrants departed from the states of Texas and Louisiana. This week, two other planes arrived in Colombia with approximately 350 people who were not admitted to the United States.

The controversial Title 42, the norm under which the US Government was able to quickly expel thousands of undocumented migrants with the justification of the health emergency due to the covid-19 pandemic, officially expired at midnight this Thursday.

The expiration of said measure and the entry into force of Title 8 does not imply that the border with Mexico is open. Under Title 8, people who enter U.S. territory illegally will be deemed ineligible to claim asylum and will be “subject to criminal consequences” such as deportation, prosecution for repeated attempts at illegal entry, or a 5-year ban from entering the U.S. North American country. with RT

