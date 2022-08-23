“I am devastated by my sorrow, I apologize to everyone for the pain I have caused.” This was stated by Julia Bravo, the 20-year-old American soldier, who overwhelmed and killed the fifteen-year-old from Pordenone by driving drunk, during the hearing to validate the arrest that took place in court in Pordenone.

The young US airman, who otherwise made use of the right not to answer, asked to be able to make spontaneous statements only to apologize to the parents and brother of the victim.

The Gip of the Court of Pordenone has meanwhile validated the arrest for the crime of road murder. The judge also confirmed the extent of house arrest, to be applied within the same base.

The defender of the young woman, Aldo Masserut, did not formulate any request for an alternative measure, deferring to the decision of the investigating judge. “You are confused and bewildered,” the lawyer said. The woman is under house arrest at the Usaf base in Aviano.

Meanwhile, it has been learned that Giovanni’s funeral will be celebrated on Thursday at 4 pm at the church of Beato Odorico in Pordenone.