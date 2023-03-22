“The US State Department’s 2022 report on the situation of human rights in Morocco does not bode well,” said Mohamed Salih Tamek, General Delegate of the Prisons and Reintegration Administration, noting that “the US State Department has shown a sudden retreat from its positive positions that it has always expressed in the past towards The Kingdom of Morocco”.

Tamek added, in an article obtained by Hespress, signing it with a “Moroccan citizen,” that this regression is “a blatant bias in favor of the enemies of the territorial integrity of the Kingdom. In the past, American diplomacy sought objectivity and impartiality in its reports about the Kingdom, but its latest report disappointed the Kingdom of Morocco.” Because of the slanders and fallacies it contains.”

And he added: “It should be noted that the US Deputy Secretary of State, Mr. Tobin Bradley, made field visits a short time ago on November 9-10, 2022, which included the most important facilities of the Training Center in Tiflet and the Correction and Education Center in Casablanca, and the US Deputy Secretary of State envisaged through his visit This made the Executives Training Center in Tiflet a center of excellence and a role model in the Middle East and North Africa region, and his visit was an opportunity to inspect and evaluate the resources available to the center as well as training programs that would contribute to achieving this goal.

He went on to say: “Mr. Richard Robinson, an expert representing the Bureau of International Narcotics Control and Law Enforcement Affairs, conducted a program of visits to the training center in Tiflet and to eight prison institutions, including the local prison in Laayoune and the construction workshops of the new prison that will replace it, during the period from January 24 to February 8, 2023, where the logistical and educational capabilities and capabilities available in the center were closely monitored, in the context of achieving the aforementioned goal.

This was followed by a delegation from the directors of the international affairs offices for drug control and law enforcement in African countries and the Middle East and North Africa region, in order to inspect the center’s equipment, equipment, and training programs. Kingdom, including the General Delegation for Prison Administration and Reintegration in the field of combating terrorism,” Tamek confirms.

He pointed out that this is “a stark contrast to the positive opinions expressed by the US State Department in recent years, as it repudiated its usual position on Morocco, and insisted on publishing an unfair report in view of the inaccuracies and fabrications it contained that would prejudice its supreme interests.”

As for the issue of the Moroccan Sahara, according to the same official, “the United States has mysteriously retracted its positive position after declaring Morocco’s sovereignty over its Sahara, as the US State Department went so far as to consider the Polisario Front as a liberation movement, despite its knowledge of its terrorist activities and support for terrorism in the Sahel region in the south.” Sahara and its detention of Sahrawi Moroccan citizens in humiliating camps that do not respect the lowest principles of human rights.”

And he added, “The report went so far as to describe one of the women as being placed {under house arrest}, while she participated a few days ago in the last Polisario conference in the camps and in a hearing in the European Parliament,” considering that “this sudden change in the position of the United States towards Morocco also explains False allegations contained in the report about ill-treatment of an inmate and deaths resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, in light of prison overcrowding, confusion in housing certain categories of prisoners that are supposed to be isolated from each other, and fake disappearances.

Saleh Tamek asked: “Does the US State Department justify these blatant contradictions?”, before elaborating on the explanation: “Instead of resorting to a state of institutions to obtain the necessary information about the human rights situation in Morocco, the report relies on false allegations promoted by people and quasi-non-organizations.” government, who are hostile to the Kingdom.”

He continued, saying: “Only now are we beginning to understand why some US allies are turning their backs on it, and we are aware of what the United States has done in Iraq, what it has refrained from doing in Syria, and how it withdrew from Afghanistan with the tails of defeat, as it seems that the United States intends to let down a traditional ally.” Sincere, will you push Morocco, in turn, to turn its back on it?”