The US warns Venezuela about reintroducing sanctions – DW – 12/02/2023

The United States Warns of Tightening Sanctions Against Venezuela

The United States issued a warning on Saturday, December 2, 2023, stating that they may once again tighten sanctions against Venezuela due to the lack of progress towards the release of Americans and “political prisoners” detained “unjustly.” This announcement comes after Washington recently lifted sanctions against Caracas.

In a press release issued by the State Department, Washington welcomed Thursday’s announcement of an agreement to allow opposition leaders to challenge leader Nicolás Maduro in the 2024 presidential election. US diplomatic spokesman Matthew Miller stated, “This is an important advance,” while also mentioning the US demand for the “reestablishment of all candidates.”

However, the US expressed deep concern about the lack of progress in the release of unjustly detained US citizens and Venezuelan political prisoners. The State Department stated, “We continue our active diplomatic engagement on these issues and will say more about next steps in the coming days, given the state of the situation.”

The United States had announced a reduction in sanctions imposed against Venezuela in the gas and oil sectors in mid-October, in response to an agreement between the Maduro government and the opposition aimed at holding presidential elections in 2024. As part of this process, Caracas released five political prisoners, including former deputy Juan Requesens and journalist Roland Carreño.

The situation between the United States and Venezuela remains tense, with the prospect of the US tightening sanctions once again looming. The US continues to push for the release of unjustly detained individuals and political prisoners in Venezuela.

Source: AFP, EFE

Share this: Facebook

X

