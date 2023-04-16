The US wars against Tranq, the drug that kills

AT THE END of the 1990s, the United States faced its first opioid epidemic, registering an unprecedented increase, to the point that in two decades almost half a million people died from overdoses related to any of this broad group of drugs that were conceived as pain relievers they became the ideal ‘hallucinogen’ for addicts.

That fateful record that at the end of 2019 was delivered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States has been not only growing but worsening since these opioids that are based on real poppy or fentanyl, although they are not synthetic, have added other ‘legal’ drugs but dangerous, turning them into a lethal cocktail that has authorities and families throughout that gigantic country on high alert.

This is how the United States faces a ‘second epidemic’ with the increasing consumption of fentanyl, a narcotic 50 times more powerful than heroin, and to which ‘dealers’ now add (as they do to other narcotics) xylazine, a powerful sedative for animals. Due to its highly damaging effects on various organs, especially the skin, as well as being potentially fatal, it was dubbed Tranq or “zombie drug”.

And if the official records revealed that in the first pandemic, between 1999 and 2019, almost 500,000 people died from an overdose related to an opioid (whether illegal or prescribed as a drug) in just one year (August 2021 – August 2022), the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported 107,735 deaths from overdose or accidental poisoning, unaware that the opioid they ingested was ‘enhanced’ with Tranq.

To face this drug crisis, the worst in its history, the US authorities are attacking on all fronts, from health, commercial, police and preventive to financial..

In this effort to curb the growing epidemic of this ‘zombie drug’, weeks ago it imposed restrictions on the entry into the country of xylazine, which since 1972 has been authorized by the FDA as a sedative and veterinary analgesic, for example, to calm the pain of the horses and deer. Now it has strict monitoring from the point of import to arrival and use that animal care centers give it.

Last Wednesday, it reinforced its shielding by declaring, for the first time in the country’s history, said drug as an “emerging threat”, which will allow it to quickly release funds to fight more effectively and on all sides against this substance every increasingly widespread and with serious damage in that nation.

So much Rahul Gupta, director of the office in charge of the fight against drugs in the White House and the FDA recalled that the consumption of ‘Tranq’ in people is not safe “and can cause serious and potentially fatal side effects” since it can “reduce breathing, blood pressure, heart rate and body temperature at critical levels and even developing severe skin wounds and patches of dead and decaying tissue that become easily infected and, if left untreated, can lead to amputation ”.

Said wounds, according to the medical authorities, can develop even in areas of the body far from the place where it is injected and “become a threat to life.”

For its part, the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) reported that between 2020 and 2021, the detection of xylazine increased by almost 200% in the south of the country and more than 100% in the west. According to its director, Anne Milgram, “this is the deadliest drug threat our country has ever faced,” adding that her Department has seized mixtures of that veterinary sedative with fentanyl in 48 of the 50 states of the Union.

Another 2020 study found this zombie drug in 26% of fatal overdoses in Pennsylvania and 20% in Maryland, a state near the capital, Washington.

Similarly, this powerful sedative for veterinary use, “It has been found more and more in illicit drugs such as fentanyl (…) and has been detected more and more in overdose deaths,” says the FDA, while noting that on the streets it is known as a “drug zombie” because consumers literally look like that: creatures without conscience or self-determination. In other words, “a walking dead”.

Although xylazine is often mixed with various narcotic drugs such as heroin, methamphetamine or cocaine, due to cost, ease of production and spread of its use, it is made with fentanyl, which is generally sold in pill or powder form. .

As is known, fentanyl is manufactured mainly in facilities of the Mexican cartels, in particular the Sinaloa Cartel and the New Generation Cartel, with chemical precursors from China. That is why President Joe Biden is simultaneously committed to sanctions and international collaboration against fentanyl and its lethal mixtures.

Along these lines, his administration, after reinforcing controls on xylazine imports, plans to increase sanctions to prevent fentanyl traffickers from accessing its financial system and “lead” a global effort against this scourge of synthetic opioids, which as we review grows and expands because they are low cost, easier to produce and transport than other drugs.

In presenting the roadmap for this new internal combat front, because this opioid epidemic is “a threat to national security, public safety, and public health,” as Biden defined it, the White House explained that Washington “is building a global coalition” against illicit synthetic drugs through bilateral and multilateral approaches and offers to “lead” the effort to develop solutions and drive action.

Protecting the national financial system more is another of the priorities of the Democratic president and in this framework the official statement indicates that as drug traffickers need funds for supply chains, the government plans to increase “accountability measures, including financial sanctions against key targets” to obstruct their access to the financial system.

In this area, it also hopes to collaborate with international partners on illicit financing and money laundering.

To support this strategy, President Biden has called on Congress to close loopholes in the fight against the opioid crisis and a historic investment of $46.1 billion for the agencies of the National Drug Control Program.

insufficient antidote

The designation of the aforementioned “zombie drug” as an “emerging threat” will make it possible to use the funds requested by President Joe Biden from Parliament for the 2024 budget, explained Gupta, who emphasized that “we need the support of Congress to avoid having to divert money earmarked for other causes.

“It is not a problem of the Democratic or Republican states, it is the problem of the United States,” insisted the expert.

The government is required, within three months of the designation, to submit an action plan to Congress, which will address several areas: more testing to detect the drug and analysis to better understand where it comes from in order to fight its growing presence in the illegal market.

Medical research is another priority. “We will bring together national experts in this field to (…) identify the most promising approaches for clinical stabilization, withdrawal management and treatment protocols,” Rahul Gupta detailed.

In addition, “we need an antidote,” he added. Narcan, whose main component is naloxone, approved in late March by the FDA is used to revive a person who has overdosed on an opioid, such as fentanyl, but is not effective against xylazine.

However, experts recommend administering it when a person overdoses.

Everyone in the United States believes that opioid use is on the rise, that it harms or kills dozens of people every day and is a serious public health crisis. Hence, heartbreaking testimony has been heard in congressional hearings such as that of Rebecca Kiessling, a lawyer and mother of Caleb, 20, and Kyler, 18, who died from fentanyl in July 2020. “They thought they were taking Percocet “, a painkiller, he recalled.

Like her there are thousands of thousands of parents who have lost their children and in a support group on Facebook “every day faces are added, it’s demoralizing… there are parents who paint their empty chairs purple to remember them,” said Kiessling, At the same time, he assured that those who need a chair of this color “so as not to forget” and “act now” against this scourge of opioids are “Congress and the White House”