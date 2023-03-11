The United States will no longer require a negative COVID-19 test from travelers from China, Hong Kong or Macao as of this Friday entering the country by air, as announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“This termination is effective for flights departing to the United States from the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and designated airports at 3:00 a.m. on March 10, 2023,” they said in a statement.

In this sense, the measure requiring a negative virus test, in force since January 5, will also no longer apply to passengers who fly via links with third countries, including Seoul, Toronto and Vancouver.

Cases and deaths have fallen sharply in China since it peaked in late December, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO).although for the moment Beijing continues to require PCR tests for travelers from the United States, as reported by Bloomberg.