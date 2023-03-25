Home News The USA is in disaster! The death toll is rising…
In a statement made by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, it was stated that at least 23 people, including a father and daughter, died due to tornadoes and storms. In the post on the agency’s Twitter account, the death toll was confirmed and it was noted that “dozens of people were injured and 4 people are missing” and said, “Unfortunately, these numbers are expected to increase.” expression was used. SEARCH AND RESCUE WORK CONTINUES […]

