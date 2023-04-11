Maria de Lourdes Maldonado

Quito, Ecuador

While in Ecuador there are serious moments of uncertainty due to the forced impeachment against the President of the Republic, serious social problems continue to await attention. The Law is applied at its discretion and different social actors exert pressure to achieve their objectives even at the expense of the common good.

We are constantly faced with judicial resolutions that, far from applying the Constitution and the law, become tools to expose the public to the release of criminals; the concealment of acts of corruption; and, the restriction of the fundamental rights of people. Everything seems to point to a flaw in the constitutional system. What’s more, different social actors are crying out for a prompt constitutional reform.

However, in the monthly discussion of Dignity and Law Our guest, Dr. Johanna Fröhlich, who has carried out extensive research on constitutional amendments in Ecuador, explained with absolute clarity how the problem does not lie in the constitutional text but in the judges and officials called upon to apply the norm.

But What is behind these legal proceedings that are surprising due to their lack of legality and legitimacy? In the first place, it may be the lack of knowledge and preparation by those who are called to enforce the law. One could also allude to the abuse of rights and power, at all levels. However, I am inclined to think that the problem is directed more towards a loss of values ​​and the social sense of what is ethical and correct.

Already, in university classrooms some professor mocked saying: the law should not be violated, you have to fall in love with it. Is that ethical? Is that what all of us who through our position, position or profession have to apply the law should do? Obviously not. Judges, lawyers, public and private officials, we are obliged to adapt our conduct in an ethical manner and work for the respect of the Law, and the recognition and respect of our own rights and those of others. Anything else is an abuse of the Constitution and the law.

The law has been imposed to maintain social order, the recognition of fundamental human rights and the exercise of Law. As I always insist, it is necessary to go to the causes of the problem. In this case, If there is an abuse of the different jurisdictional guarantees by judges who are not honest, the mechanisms for the selection and control of judges must be strengthened. If the system allows those called upon to administer justice to be subjected to threats, interference and even some type of coercion in the exercise of their functions, it must be work to strengthen protection guarantees for judges, prosecutors, experts, etc.

But we cannot allow the Constitution and the law to be trampled. We cannot allow the Law to be an instrument of injustice. That the abusive use of jurisdictional guarantees be constituted as a tool of pressure and breach of the institutional order instituted by the sovereign will of the Ecuadorian people.

The abuse of the powers provided for by the Constitution by those who have the duty to safeguard their respect and ensure their compliance is not only illegal but also unethical. We cannot forget that there is a popular mandate, which is the only thing that gives legitimacy to the constitutional order. If the sovereign will is silenced, there is no democracy and no public action can be described as legitimate, let alone constitutional, no matter who comes from it.