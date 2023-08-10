The use of fentanyl in Cali is concerned, the drug that generates “zombies”

Fentanyl is a synthetic drug used as an analgesic that is causing havoc worldwide as it has become one of the most dangerous drugs in the illicit substance market, which is why the Mayor’s Office of Cali will install an inter-institutional commission to monitor consumption and sale that can be registered of this substance in the city.

“This inter-institutional commission is made up of the secretariats of Public Health, Security and Justice, Education and the Police because we have to advance a vigorous strategy of education for our people and control so that fentanyl will not be in Cali and to that people are not going to become addicted,” said Jorge Iván Ospina Gómez, mayor of Cali.

Before the end of the week, the committee would be being installed to start with the actions that prevent the circulation of fentanyl in bars, discos and streets where consumption occurs.

Prevention

“It is not the city of Colombia where it is circulating the most, but you have to anticipate the issues and if we already know that it is circulating in large proportions in Mexico and the United States, the city of Cali must anticipate it because in these moments of globalization, it can easily circulating fentanyl in Cali,” said the Cali president.

“We have to have all the listeners very attentive to evaluate if fentanyl is actually circulating in the city of Cali, it is not going to be that we remain idly by in front of a dose that has been identified when it may already be circulating on the streets,” Ospina said.

The National Police announced that it will strengthen the capacity and intelligence with international support to achieve large seizures of cocaine and fentanyl.

