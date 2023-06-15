The “Used Textbook Market” with the Vasto Library arrives from 1 July

School has just finished, the middle school students are struggling with the exam and in a few weeks the maturity will begin. But there are many parents who are already posing the problem of dear-books waiting for them since September. An increasingly heavy problem for the pockets of students and their parents. How and where to sell used books in Vasto?

From July 1st in Vasto there is a new possibility to save on the purchase of textbooks with the “Used text book market”. It is the opportunity that brings into play the Library in Via Cavourat the headquarters of the odv Ricoclaun Via Santa Caterina da Siena.

“Do you have school books that you no longer need? Middle and high school books? Don’t throw them away, bring them to us! From 1st July in Vasto, Monday to Friday from 10 to 13 and from 16 to 20, Saturday from 10 to 12. In shape Stefano Angelucci Marinoowner of the Bookshelf. “It will be a great opportunity to counter the price of books, considering that school books are expected to rise from 8% to 12% in September!”

“We have decided to join this initiative,” he explains Rosaria Spagnuolo, president of the Odv Ricoclaun,” making our office available, to testify even more our closeness to the community, in this case to the many students of the area. The Used Textbook Market will allow substantial advantages both for those who will sell their books and for those who decide to buy them used”