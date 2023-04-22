Home » The UTCH for the fifth consecutive year was in last place in Colombia
The Observatory of the Colombian University published today, April 21, 2023, the institutional results Saber Pro 2022 of each of the higher education institutions, IES, in Colombia and its comparison with 2021.

The term higher education institutions, HEIs, includes universities, university institutions, technological institutions, and professional technical institutions.

Of the 261 HEIs that submitted students to the Saber Pro test in 2022, the Technological University of Chocó once again ranked last, in this case 261st, with a lousy average score of 121.9.

This result confirms that the Technological University of Chocó is a total academic failure.

This report from the Observatory of the University is based on the analysis of Daniel Bogoya, an expert in evaluation and data mining, professor at the National University of Colombia and former director of ICFES.

The five HEIs with the highest averages are Uniandes, CESA, the National University of Colombia -Bogotá-, the University of La Sabana and the EIA University.

The five HEIs with the lowest averages are the Technological University of Chocó, the Administration and Finance Institute Corporation, the Caribbean Regional University Corporation, the Claretian University Foundation and the Neiva FET Technological School Foundation.

