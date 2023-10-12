The V International Book and Culture Fair begins in Santa Marta

The event takes place in the Madre Margoth Dávila Auditorium of the San Juan Napomuceno Cultural Center and marked the beginning of a celebration that promises to enrich the cultural life of the city.

FilSMar is an exceptional space where literature, culture and art converge to promote imagination, creativity, inclusion, interculturality and cultural and thought diversity. This event has become a fundamental pillar in the construction of a peaceful society, demonstrating that words and creativity can bring people of diverse backgrounds and perspectives together.

Throughout its previous editions, lFilSMar has managed to consolidate its position as a renowned event in the region, providing visibility to the territory and promoting artistic creation in its various manifestations, from oral narrators, writers, illustrators to musicians and more. In addition, the fair is a conducive space for the development of entrepreneurial ideas, providing opportunities for the cultural and economic growth of the region.

One of the highlights of FilSMar is its focus on training and professionalization. During the fair, training and professional days will be held in areas related to science, art, culture and literature, allowing experts and enthusiasts alike the opportunity to expand their knowledge and skills.

This year, the V International Book, Arts and Culture Fair of Santa Marta promises to be more enriching than ever, with a wide variety of events, book launches, talks and cultural activities for all ages. Without a doubt, this sea of ​​words that unites us will continue to strengthen the cultural and artistic fabric of Santa Marta and the Magdalena region.

The community is invited to participate in this cultural celebration that will take place in various spaces throughout the city, with the certainty that Literature, arts and culture will continue to be a fundamental pillar in the construction of a more enriching and peaceful society.

