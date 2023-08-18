The vainazo of Carlos Antonio Vélez to the Government for tremors in the country

It should be noted that Vélez is not a big fan of this government, led by Gustavo Petrosince he has criticized him on several occasions for the decisions that have been made in terms of security and the implementation of one of the president’s flagship proposals, “total peace.”

The criticism of Carlos Antonio Vélez for a curious situation in the Cup

His criticism had to do with the penalty shootout, in which there were not many goals, but emotions, however, a situation occurred that for the sports journalist was something to really consider, due to the seriousness that Vélez mentioned, making a comparison with European football.

“The final of the European Super Cup was defined from the penalty spot. And some “naked” stole the notes from the goalkeepers? NO. Here we saw it again in the definition between Santa Fe and Deportivo Cali. They will applaud that vulgar theft, because that’s it, how did they do it in the league final? There will be the imbecile who will call a thief a hero. Understandable in a sick society”, commented the sports journalist, regarding what happened in the middle of the BetPlay Cup penalties.

