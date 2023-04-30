the Vallenato Festival is leaving us

This Sunday, April 30, is the last day of competitions of the 56 Vallenata Legend Festival and it will be this same night that the Vallenato King 2023 will be known.

According to the opinion of experts, of those who have followed the competitions, especially the professional accordion players, the competitive level this year has been very high, so the dispute for the crown is really close and has not yet been resolved. outlines a wide favorite because the fight is very even so far.

In this sense, it is considered then that this version of the 56 Vallenato Festival could be described as “the most competitive festival of the last 10 years, due to the high level of the participants and because the accordion players called commercials were encouraged to participate. For example, that the accordion players from Villazón and Silvestre compete, regardless of their name or who they are, that gives the contest an additional plus”, was one of the voices of the analysts.

Another aspect to highlight is that this year 2023 a very varied competition has been developed with members of various dynasties. This is the case of the accordion player Edgardo Bolaño, from the dynasty started by ‘Chico’ Bolaño; The participation of ‘Tuto’ López, from that great musical family from the municipality of La Paz, is also highlighted. Although eliminated at the moment, another participant with royal ancestry was Jader Durán, a descendant of the masters Alejo and Náfer Durán.

In addition to this, accordion players who already have great recognition participate, such as the cases of Javier Matta, who makes a musical partner with one of the sons of maestro Jorge Oñate, as well as the musical formula companions of artists such as Alex Manga, Arnaldo Barrera, among others.

In the other categories it is very telling that contestants from other regions of the country have won. It is striking that the new Children’s Queen of the Piqueria is a paisa, Dahiana García Carvajal; while the Amateur King, Jesús Valderrama Mora, is from Barranquilla; likewise, the Child King of the accordion, Armando Luis Espitia, came from Montería; the Youth King, Kevin Noguera Morales, arrived from Cúcuta; and the Minor Queen of the accordion, Sofía Pinzón Donado, is a worthy representative of the city of Bucaramanga.

In this preliminary balance, it is meritorious to point out that the public attendance at each of the competition sites has been very good, despite the high temperatures that have been recorded during these competition days, specifically in Plaza Alfonso López, where the characteristics of the floor and the lack of trees make the heat stronger, but that did not prevent the massive presence of spectators.

Meanwhile, we still have to wait for tonight’s results at the Parque de la Leyenda Vallenata, where the new Vallenato King will be known, as well as the winners of the unpublished song and the piqueria contest for the elderly.

The truth is that until now the enthusiasm that characterizes these folk festivals has reigned with people from here and there. Another Festival that is about to end, is leaving us, but it leaves us with the peace of mind that our folklore will last for a long time.