“The Vallenato Festival owes a tribute to Manuel Zapata Olivella”: writers in Felva 2023

The relationship of the Colombian doctor, anthropologist and thinker Manuel Zapata Olivella with Valle de Upar had its place at the first Valledupar Book Fair, Felva 2023, where four writers from the region spoke about their arrival at Cesar and the contribution that they made, through their work, to Vallenato music.

According to the Sandiegan author Luis Mario Araújo, Zapata Olivella was the first person who managed to spread Vallenato music to other departments of the country, managing to bring a group to the city of Bogotá for the first time.

“He was a promoter of culture and when he arrived in La Paz to do his rural work he was able to witness the region and at that moment he began to disseminate the demonstrations that were there and he was the first to start writing about vallenato, he brought accordion groups to the interior of the country, including Los Hermanos López; then he took them to Europe, Russia and there they met Gabriel García Márquez”said Araújo, finally asking the Vallenato Legend Festival Foundation to pay tribute to the writer through a tribute.

Manuel Zapata Olivella stood out for giving a status to Vallenato music and minstrels. PHOTO: COURTESY.

For his part, the vallenato writer Mario Jursich evoked the exact moment in which Manuel Zapata Olivella arrived in the municipality of La Paz, Cesar, to carry out his rural life as a doctor, meeting various people who spoke to him about vallenato in the exercise of his profession. , awakening his interest in that genre and raising his status.

“one could say that He was a pioneer in the dissemination of that music that was not even called vallenato and was generically called accordion music, it was just that. Then he had a deep, non-stereotyped knowledge of the indigenous people of the Sierra and he was a pioneer in the dissemination of this topic. So, his stay here was fundamental for all the subsequent development of his work.”, he added.

Meanwhile, the Cordovan writer Mauricio Burgos defined him as the most important writer of the 20th century and the most researched, after Gabriel García Márquez, highlighting his works ‘Tierra mojada’ and ‘Get up mulatto’, among others. In the same way, he expressed that after his arrival in La Paz, he was able to delve into the roots of Vallenato folklore.

“Manuel Zapata Olivella was perhaps the most important thinker of the 20th century and Professor Múnera affirms this in one of his essays, and he is perhaps the writer, after García Márquez, the most researched in the world and the most translated. After his arrival in La Paz, he began to delve into the roots of folklore and took that line of thought of the great Vallenato minstrels and began to create wonderful things, to elevate it because before a corridor was more important than a joint ”Burgos added.

BY: CARMEN LUCIA MENDOZA NECK / EL PILÓN.