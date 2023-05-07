Home » The Vallenato Festival revealed how much money the winners receive
The Vallenato Festival revealed how much money the winners receive

The Vallenato Festival revealed how much money the winners receive

The Vallenata Legend Festival Foundation reported that next Saturday, June 3, at the Miguel Vicente Arroyo auditorium of the Popular University of Cesar, UPC, Hurtado campus, The award ceremony will be held for the winners of the 56th Vallenato Legend Festival, in homage to Luis Enrique Martínez, ‘El Pollo Vallenato’.

According to the foundation, $364,500,000 will be delivered in cash. In addition, each winner in their different categories will receive electronic equipment, Cacique Upar trophies in gold, silver, bronze and a Vallenato Pylon.

In the case of minor categories (Children’s King and Queen of the minor category), they will receive point redemption to receive prizes on the Pony Malta platform.

The award ceremony closes the cycle of the contest in homage to the minstrel Luis Enrique Martínez, ‘El Pollo Vallenato’, who produced a positive balance in all orders. Congratulations to the winners and we look forward to seeing you at the awards ceremony to share this special moment of joy and re-ratify that vallenato is music which has the greatest resonance in Colombia”, indicated the president of the Foundation, Rodolfo Molina Araújo.

The prizes are distributed as follows:

PROFESSIONAL ACCORDION
First Place $20,000,000
Second Place $14,000,000
Third Place $10,000,000

MAJOR ACCORDION PLAYER
First Place $12,000,000
Second Place $8,000,000
Third Place $6,000,000

AMATEUR ACCORDION
First Place $8,000,000
Second Place $6,000,000
Third Place $5,000,000

YOUTH ACCORDION
First Place $6,000,000
Second Place $4,000,000
Third Place $3,000,000

MINOR ACCORDION PLAYER
First Place $6,000,000
Second Place $4,000,000
Third Place $3,000,000

CHILDREN’S ACCORDION
First Place $6,000,000
Second Place $4,000,000
Third Place $3,000,000

UNPUBLISHED VALLENATO SONG
First Place $15,000,000
Second Place $10,000,000
Third Place $6,000,000

MAJOR PIQUERIA
First Place $8,000,000
Second Place $6,000,000
Third Place $4,000,000

CHILD PIQUERIA
First Place $2,500,000
Second Place $1,500,000
Third Place $1,000,000

MAJOR BOLLERS
First Place $10,000,000
Second Place $8,000,000
Third Place $6,000,000

YOUTH PILONERS
First Place $6,000,000
Second Place $5,000,000
Third Place $4,000,000

CHILDREN’S PILONERS
First Place $5,000,000
Second Place $4,000,000
Third Place $3,000,000

Best Cashier $3,000,000
Best Guacharaquero $3,000,000
Winner Poster $2,500,000.

