The vallenato is woven from history and poetry

The melodic richness of Luis Enrique Martínez’s songs are testimonials to the greatness of his musical history. In his long forays he carried the accordion to demonstrate his innovative talent in the bass chords with the whistles, for this reason he is recognized as ‘The father of vallenato’. One of his songs that highlights his identity is: “Hey guys, I’m Enrique Martínez / who is never afraid when it comes to playing. Luis Enrique, the vallenato chicken, is fire what they are going to take”.

Good songs maintain the balance between musical harmony and poetry, and they defend themselves, they are like the light that vibrates at the gates of dawn and is repeated in the mirror of dawn. They are not songs of a day or a season, the empathy of his verses with the melody makes them dense so that they reach the aesthetic depths of the soul. In the human depth of dreams and beauty.

Good songs never get old because they preserve the poetic freshness of the melody, and remain in the feelings and in the collective memory, like that house in the air that a poet with the soul of an architect builds for his daughter, or the woman who walking makes the sheets laugh, or that hat that sways in the branches of the wind waiting for the return of a traveler or the cold drop that enjoys itself in the celestial mirrors of the accordions.

The universal support of vallenato singing is poetry. These brief descriptions of some composers: Tobías Pumarejo, acclaims the look of his beloved to die under her eyes. Rafael Escalona, ​​in the forest of his soul, listens to the bird that sings and cannot be seen. Leandro Díaz, in the solitude of his shadow, feels that God does not leave him. Calixto Ochoa, in pastoral care, guards the altars and loneliness stains the red lily of his heart.

Juancho Polo, with the darkness in his hands, plays the elegy to his beloved Alicia. Gustavo Gutiérrez, displays the long road in the windows of old Valledupar. Rita Fernández, with a seagull smile, leaves a lost shadow. Adolfo Pacheco, rocking in his big hammock, sees the little owl painting the nostalgia of old Miguel.

Carlos Huertas, in the feast of tunas and cardones, travels with a rumor of partying through his land of singers. Isaac “Tijito” Carrillo, the monarch, whose heart is dyed with music by a caneguatera. Octavio Daza, the poet of youthful freshness, dreamed of his love nest on the banks of the Badillo River. Rosendo Romero discovers Fantasy in a segment of stars and steals the minutes from the hours. Roberto Calderón, with the smile of the Moon from San Juan, makes the song for life eternal. Santander Durán, the drops of silence in the absence of dew. Emilianito Zuleta, with the scent of rain, woos the woman in the prelude to romance. Marciano Martínez, in his ancestral attachment to his people, says: I am yours. Far from Marquesote, Rafael Manjarrez sees La Guajira majestically entering the sea. Julio Oñate, acclaims the barriers of the forests that stop the trot of the desert. From that lineage of history and poetry the vallenato song has been woven, the one that endures and continues like the sound bird of time.

By Jose Atuesta Mindiola