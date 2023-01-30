The composer Adolfo Rafael Pacheco Anillo, born in San Jacinto, Bolívar, on Thursday August 8, 1940, had the idea 53 years ago of putting the Vallenato people in a large hammock, and he compared it to the immensity of Cerro e’ Maco, to rock and sing to accordion music.

He included everything in the song ‘La hamaca grande’, whose objective was to unite, despite the distance, those two towns where the legends of the accordion and the bagpipe prevail. With the passage of time, that hammock never broke, nor did the rings or ‘dowels’ where it is hung. In the same way the fabric with magnificent colors did not fade.

In an interview with Adolfo Pacheco, he conceptualized the song. “That sung testimony was intended, in addition to uniting the two peoples with their legends and traditions, to unite us forever. I feel that it was achieved without any intervention, but by making a song that has traveled the world, and whose story I never tire of telling”.

Indeed, ‘La hamaca grande’ has toured the world in the voices of Daniel Santos, Johnny Ventura, the Zuleta brothers, Carlos Vives and Lisandro Meza, among others. In total, the work has more than 60 versions, the first being recorded by the accordion player Andrés Landero, on June 1, 1970 in the musical production ‘Voy a la fiesta’.

Carlos Vives recorded the minstrel Adolfo Pacheco’s famous song ‘La hamaca grande’.

Without further ado, the minstrel told another anecdote: “My dear friend Carlos Vives made a presentation in Cartagena in the presence of King Juan Carlos of Spain. I watched the king when he was humming it. I could not believe that a character of that category knew my song. I tell him that I didn’t sleep that night because of the emotion”. The aforementioned song was born without a name. Many put it on, but the composer stuck with the one suggested by his friend Edgardo Pereira.

Precisely Consuelo Araujonoguera, when the Internet era was approaching, pointed out: “It will only suffice to plunge a button into their sophisticated computers of the coming century to teach an absorbed and fascinated audience that a teacher named Adolfo Pacheco Anillo, made them rock and sing in a large hammock to the Vallenato town. That from a trip to Barranquilla of his father’s old man, distressed by sorrows and inconsolation, he made a love affair without equal and an accurate praise of provincial life. And he even put a rooster in a song to publicize his beautiful image ”.

SONG FOR ADOLPH

One of the greatest joys of the maestro Adolfo Pacheco, was when his countryman, the also composer Jaime Alberto Romero Janacet, known as Jimmy, gave him a song where he painted it in all its dimensions. The song begins with a load of happy melody and in its first verses its simplicity stands out, his talent placing it in that strip of land where alegrías have the shape of a woman, flowers, landscapes and animals.

He is a simple man always expresses his talent

I sing to Adolfo Pacheco I sing to Pacheco Anillo,

a composer who made a world of melodies

He sang to my land and also to his loves

like the hummingbird to the flowers in the mountains of María.

The teacher Adolfo Pacheco with the author of the song in his honor Jaime Alberto Romero.

Going even deeper into his resume, he defined him as the fine rooster and in the man who was like a January verse where hopes are wrapped in the new year from that land full of bagpipes, whose sounds are accompanied by the dry wind of the eternal summers.

Jimmy, the author of the song in homage to minstrel Adolfo Pacheco, noted: “He left his mark on Vallenato and Sabanero folklore. I made the song for him three years ago and when he listened to it he thanked me telling me that it was well focused and it looked alike in the verses. The word thank you falls short before the immensity of his talent ”.

“He was a paragon of virtues”: ADOLFO’S SON

With pain on his back, Miguel Adolfo Pacheco Lora, in his words, walked through everything his father meant to the family and folklore. “My dad was a paragon of virtues and for many years he gave beautiful songs that today are part of his great legacy. On this path, he received many tributes that he appreciated because they were giving him importance for having sung to those stories that were around him or were part of his heart, ”he recounted.

In total, the teacher, as stated, received more than 60 tributes, citing the Vallenata Legend Festival where he was declared King for Life in 2005; the Río Grande de la Magdalena de Barrancabermeja Accordion Festival and the First International Accordion Festival in Miami, United States.

Finally, Miguel Adolfo Pacheco spoke of the visit he made to his father at the clinic: “When I entered the room I took his hand and told him my name. He squeezed me and moved his whole body. I knew it was me. I was excited, but I was also sad because as a doctor I knew about the complications that were occurring due to the accident. Thank God my dad fulfilled his life purposes and we fired him with all the honors ”.

IN JANUARY HE DEPARTED

The early morning of January 28, the teacher Adolfo Pacheco Anillo died. It could not be another month because it is the quietest of the year and where the solitudes accompany the memories. Precisely the same month, where he recalled in a song the famous little owl that his countryman and friend José Elías ‘Joche’ Anillo, gave him for his girlfriend.

The song that the minstrel composed in 1962, when recorded 23 years later by Otto Serge and Rafael Ricardo, rose to the top as owls do in the mountains of María. After 82 years of life, Adolfo Pacheco himself took the last flight to meet God and give old Miguel a hug, who once left his land in search of comfort, peace and tranquility.

How sad to have to paint his gigantic legacy in letters with the watercolor of pain and sadness circling in the heart. Goodbye forever teacher, and thank you for, from San Jacinto, Bolívar, telling the world that the Vallenato people fit in that large hammock where today more than ever they sway tirelessly driven by the feeling of gratitude.

By John Corner Vanegas

@juanrinconv