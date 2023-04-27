Home » The vallenato viceroy who seeks a crown in Aficionado
The vallenato viceroy who seeks a crown in Aficionado

Juan Miguel Martinez Figueroa, 19 years oldagain advances in the Amateur Accordion category in which he seeks to go from viceroy 2022 to king vallenato 2023.

The accordion player, from Arjona, Bolívar, it is the second consecutive time that he has participated in this same category. In his presentation he was accompanied on the box by Fabio Maestre and on the guacharaca by Diego Muñoz, for the interpretation of the four vallenato airs.

“I feel very satisfied to see the effort and all the commitment that we have dedicated to this presentation both in the snare drum, the singing and the guacharaca”, said.

In the 2022 version of the Vallenato Festival, the accordion player gave a good performance in the air that allowed him to compete in the final with the peasant Edgardo Bolaño, who won the title.

“I think that suddenly we lacked experience because last year was the first time I appeared in Amateur and getting second place was very important, this year we come with more experience and we have already stepped on the stage Consuelo Araujonoguera”he added.

Martínez Figueroa has played the accordion since childhood when he learned with teachers Yosimar Rodríguez and Wilson Arrieta, among others.

“I started playing when I was nine years old with a toy accordion and from there I worked my way up with a professional accordion. Since I was a child I always liked the accordion and music”he explained.

Throughout his career he has participated in festivals in the department of Bolívar where he has had the opportunity to win the title.

The young man appeared in the second round in a group 1 made up of 15 participants.

