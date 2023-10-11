The Vallenato Women’s Meeting will begin with a forum on the role of women accordionists in Latin America and the Caribbean

With andhe forum The Woman Accordionist in Ibero-American and Caribbean Music, led by Evafe and the newspaper THE PYLON, The Vallenato Women’s Meeting will begin on Friday, November 3an event that will bring together women contestants in accordion, composition and singing from the Caribbean region, Colombia and abroad.

The academic day will be held at the Mayales 2 Shopping Center, and its purpose is to contribute to the promotion and visibility of women accordionists who are part of Ibero-American and Caribbean folklore, dedicated with skill and talent to the execution of this instrument.

““It is an opportunity to contribute to the recognition of the female presence as part of musical history, which has often been elusive and is a way to promote gender equality in the music industry.”explained the organizers, members of the Decuplum Foundation.

The topics that will be addressed are: women in the history of the Vallenato accordion, festivals as a tourist attraction, projection of women in Vallenata music and Stories and Experiences of an accordion queen. The same way, As panelists, the historian Julio Oñate Martínez will be present, the vice president of the Vallenato Festival, Efraín ´El Mono’ Quintero; Maciel Gómez, who is the EVAFE 2022 Queen; Sandra Arregocés, president of Evafe, Vallenata singer and cultural promoter; Julián Peña, music entrepreneur from the Dominican Republic; the hotel businesswoman, Cristina Zapata and the general editor of EL PILÓN, Óscar Martínez. Moderating the forum will be Hernando Riaño, director of the Decuplum Foundation

That same November 3, at the Mayales 1 Shopping Center, the official opening of the Vallenato Women’s Meeting will take place at 5:00 in the afternoon. and during the day the competitions for the singing categories, children’s accordion finals and composers will take place.

The Women’s Vallenato Meeting – EVAFE, scheduled for November 3, 4 and 5 in Valledupar, It is considered by the Ministry of Culture as the most important visibility and circulation platform for women who make Vallenata music and with its realization the importance of a festival whose input is traditional music with a gender focus whose contribution, and with With everyone’s help, it can contribute to the revitalization of the local economy in the second half of the year.

