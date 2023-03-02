BY: CULTURE / EL PILÓN

Early this Wednesday morning, Mrs. Imelda Romero Porto, mother of vallenato singer Peter Manjarrés.

The progenitor of ‘The Knight’ died at the age of 74 due to cancer conditions, disease against which he fought until the last moment.

Peter Manjarrés, at the end of his concerts at the Carnival of Barranquilla, traveled to Valledupar and accompanied his beloved mother in the Las Marias neighborhood.

After the news came out, the world of vallenato expressed solidarity with the 48-year-old singer.

The singer Jorge Celedon sent a message of solidarity to his colleague through a trill: “I accompany my friend @PeterManjarres in his pain for the death of his mother Imelda Romero Porto, a lot of strength for him and his family, God receive her in his holy kingdom.

ivan villazon He also sent a message of solidarity to his colleague through the social network Twitter: “My deepest condolences to my colleague @PeterManjarres for the sad departure of his dear mother Imelda. Peace in her grave.”

Likewise, the singer Silvestre Dangond wrote: “I am deeply sorry for the death of Mrs. Imelda Romero, mother of my colleague and friend @PeterManjarres… I accompany you in your pain, brother”.

The son of Diomedes, Elder Dayanregretted the death and sent a message of support to Manjarrés. “My most sincere condolences to my brother @PeterManjarres and to the entire Mamjarres-Romero family for this irreparable loss… RIP Mrs. Imelda Romero”wrote.

the accordion player Juancho de la EspriellaPeter’s former partner, said: “I wake up with this sad news of the death of IMELDA…, compadre @PeterManjarres accompanying you in your pain”.

The manager of the vallenato artist, ‘John’ Vega, was in charge of giving the sad news in the early hours of this Wednesday. “Today we woke up with this sad news that Mrs. Imelda Romero Porto, mother of @PeterManjarres, has just passed away. May God receive her in his holy glory and give strength to all her relatives, especially Peter, Alejandro Andres and their brothers.”wrote.

The vigil for Imelda Margarita Romero Porto is held at the Room 2 of the Ecce Homo Cathedral of Valleduparwhile his obsequies will be from 3 p.m. this Thursday in the same place. Burial will take place at 4 pm at Central Cemetery.