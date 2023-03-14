Home News The Vastesi brothers Davide and Nicola Bozzelli are crowned European Champions
The Vastesi brothers Davide and Nicola Bozzelli are crowned European Champions

Trio of first places for the Vastesi brothers Davide e Nicola Bozzellidancers of theAsd BozzyBro’ Academyal IDO European Championship of Salsa Shine duo 16/OL class A and at the third stage of the Italian Cup (Turin Dance League), both in Salsa Show Case 16/OL class A and in Salsa Shine Duo 16/OL class A.

The competition was held from March 9 to 12 at PalaRuffini a Torino.

Very tired, having competed for three days, but satisfied with the results obtained and above all happy to have brought the name of the city of Vasto so high in the national and international arena.

The boys thank their teachers Jasmine e Anthony Berardi and all those who support them from near and far, pupils, relatives, friends and above all their parents, for always being there and believing in their dream even in the most difficult moments.

Nothing is impossible! If you have a dream in life, cherish it, cultivate it, protect it and with great sacrifices you will be able to achieve it!”comment the Bozzelli brothers, who are already projecting themselves, head held high and with the usual passion and determination, to the next important competitions.

