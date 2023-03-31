He Pope Francisco It is foreseeable that he will leave the hospital tomorrow, after passing today a series of controls for bronchitis for which he had to be admitted on Wednesday, announced the spokesman for the Holy See, Matteo Bruni.

“The return of His Holiness to Casa Santa Marta (his residence) is scheduled for tomorrow, in light of the results of the latest checks carried out this morning,” Bruni said.

Francisco, 86, has spent his second night at the Gemelli hospital in Rome due to bronchitis and his intention is to be present at the events of the Easter week, even if I don’t officiate them.

He spent yesterday afternoon “well” in the apartment for the exclusive use of the pontiffs in the Gemelli, with “a normal clinical course”, and had pizza for dinner with those who care for him in these days admitted, Bruni explained in a brief statement. With him were the doctors, nurses, assistants and security personnel of the Vatican Gendarmerie.

Pope Francis was reviewed on Friday morning

After his second night hospitalized and as he did the day before, he has had breakfast, read some newspapers and continued with his work from the hospital.

The night has passed “serenely” for the Argentine pontiff. The Holy See reported yesterday that he has been diagnosed with infectious-based bronchitis -until then it was a “respiratory infection”- and that he is receiving intravenous infusion of antibiotics.

The therapy has produced “the expected effects with a notable improvement in their state of health“indicated the Vatican spokesman.

For this reason, last night there was talk in the Vatican statement that Francis was waiting for a medical discharge “in the coming days” and predictably it will be fulfilled tomorrow Saturday.

What will happen to Holy Week and Pope Francis?

While awaiting his release from the hospital, the Vatican strives to organize the many masses and rites of the Easter in the world center of Catholicism with the pope, the head of the Church, still convalescing.

The Holy See For the moment, he has not specified the plans for the Holy Week of the pontiff, but the media assure that Francisco will not officiate masses, such as that of the Palm Sunday or that of Easter Sunday, although he will witness them, being replaced by cardinals at the altar.