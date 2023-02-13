Home News The vendors of the ‘Waste of Light’ ridge at the airport protested
The vendors of the 'Waste of Light' ridge at the airport protested

A group of vendors from the ‘Waste of Light’ ridge of the Simón Bolívar Airport in Santa Marta blocked the access road to the air terminal to protest the actions being implemented by the District’s Public Space Defender Unit that, according to they violate their right to work. It was learned that, to the day of protest, they added that the District Government Secretariat has not issued them the respective card that accredits them to work without any type of inconvenience on the site. The Metropolitan Police was present at the place, and after mediation, an agreement was reached to unblock the road and travelers could arrive on time and not miss their flights. Some had to walk to get to the terminal. courtesy photo



