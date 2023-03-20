news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ALGHERO, MARCH 20 – The bands Verdena and Zen Circus are the first two names of the artists who will perform in Alghero in August for the 25th edition of the Abbabula Festival. The Terrible Girls cooperative, organizer of the event, today unveiled the first protagonists of the review which on August 4th, at 9 pm, will bring Ivan Graziani to the stage of the arena, set up by the Alghero Foundation for the summer of the Alghero Experience, two among the most loved Italian bands by fans of rock and indie music.



I Verdena, a group from Bergamo born in 1995, will offer their latest album “Volevo Magia”, in addition to the historic successes that have made the fortune of the band. The Zen Circus, a Tuscan group made in Pisa with 12 albums, an EP and an autobiographical novel behind them, returns to perform live after a break that characterized their twenty-year career studded with over a thousand concerts.



Tickets, a single ticket for the two concerts, are available in advance from today at a cost of €34.50 in the parterre and €46 in the grandstand. (HANDLE).

