The verdict of Ghannouchi’s imprisonment..between the criticisms of the Tunisian opposition and calls for more accountability

Opposition parties in Tunisia have criticized the issuance of a one-year prison sentence for the leader of the Ennahda movement, Rashid Ghannouchi, due to statements deemed hostile to security.

The court also issued a second ruling imposing a fine of 1,000 dinars on Ghannouchi because of the word “tyrant” that was mentioned in a speech he gave at a press eulogy.

On the other hand, political circles, especially those supporting the presidential roadmap, are looking forward to issuing more rulings in the investigations that are taking place with Ghannouchi and a number of Ennahda and opposition leaders in other cases related to incitement to state security, suspicions of terrorism and receiving suspicious funds.

For its part, the Ennahda Movement denounced the sentencing of Ghannouchi to a year in prison, calling for his immediate release.

The Tunisian security services arrested Rashid Ghannouchi on the 17th of last April, after controversial statements about the internal situation.

Hazem Al-Kassouri, a lawyer and legal expert, said, via Magharebia Hessah, that this ruling is tantamount to putting an end to the culture of impunity.

Al-Kasouri indicated that Ghannouchi has always delivered a speech inciting the Tunisian street against state institutions to carry out terrorist operations.

Fouad Thamer, a leader in the Heart of Tunisia party and former parliamentarian, believes, through the Magharebia Hessa program, that the ruling against Ghannouchi is more political than legal.

Thamer pointed out that the judiciary in Tunisia is a job, not an authority, as it is a job that follows the Tunisian system.

The leader of the Qalb Tounes party considered that the imprisonment of Ghannouchi will have repercussions on the internal and external levels, in light of the weight and strong political presence that Ghannouchi enjoys.