The global ‘hit’ “BZRP Music Sessions #53” between Shakira from Barranquilla and the Argentine producer Bizarrap is about to exceed 200 million views on YouTube and continues to collect thousands of reactions and comments on networks. Without a doubt, the shooting of the Barranquillera towards her ex-partner, the ex-soccer player Gerard Piqué and his current partner, Clara Chía, is a world trend.

Precisely, a few days ago the “trend” or official dance of the song was known, which was shared by the artist herself along with professional singers and dancers, this has already been replicated by thousands of people around the world who want to join the trend of the moment. Something that the Barranquillera occasionally shares in her stories as a way of recognizing her fans.

However, in the last few hours the singer shared a video of a user named “El HueyCoyote”, who decided to make a version of “BZRP Music Sessions #53” in a ballad, something that the Colombian undoubtedly loved.

This is how “BZRP Music Sessions #53” sounds in ballad

The user is of Mexican origin and is recognized as a creator of musical content, because, on his social networks, you can see various compositions and covers of other famous songs, his recognition has been given for his talent to get his own versions of the songs and also for the great feeling that puts them.

That was precisely what he did with “BZRP Music Sessions #53” in which he went from urban rhythms to calmer rhythms such as those of ballads, for this reason, in his interpretation this version of the Colombian version is heard somewhat more melodic and romantic. , this version is defined by the content creator as a mixture of ballad, folky, sad.

Sorry, baby, a while ago, I should have thrown away that cat, a wolf like me is not for newbies, for guys like you, uh…

This interpretation has received hundreds of praise and comments from Internet users who are already asking the influencer for the full version, for this reason, the great commotion caused Shakira herself to repost it on her official Instagram account and react with some hearts.

