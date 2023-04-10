Regarding the holy station of the cross that is prayed this week of reflection, what has happened with the Mulaló-Loboguerrero infrastructure project is truly a martyrdom.

It is normal for a large-scale project to be delayed, since certain milestones have to be met from its ideation, structuring, awarding, until its final execution, and more in a country like Colombia full of procedures.

But what has happened with this project is already more than absurd.

Mulaló – Loboguerrero was a project conceived more than 20 years ago, all the active forces of the region promoted it from the beginning as a priority work to connect Buenaventura efficiently and with less environmental impact with the Colombian southwest, since the current Via Mediacanoa means more traffic for the south of the Valley and the departments of Cauca and Nariño, while this route could save 50 km of travel to Buenaventura.

In other words, contrary to the normal centralism that only sought to connect Bogotá efficiently with all the strategic points of the country, this project seeks to connect the region with its natural port, and with this strengthen its productive and tourist capacities.

Thanks to the efforts of many actors, it was possible for it to be included in the National Development Plan 2006-2010 of the second government of Álvaro Uribe, in what was called Complementary Arterial Corridors Program for Competitiveness. After many vicissitudes and contrary to many interests, since it was not prioritized in the first stage of structuring, it was possible to carry out the necessary studies so that the awarding process could begin, if the resources existed.

And that is how the first government of Juan Manuel Santos devised the most ambitious infrastructure program to date in Colombia, called the 4G Program, because it also implied the start of the fourth generation of the concession model, which included a series of improvements and turned INCO into ANI.

Once again, the region came out to defend the project and it was managed to be included in this program along with 28 others, even the so-called early victories were included, given its advanced level of structuring that would allow it to quickly start its award process.

In 2012 Mulaló – Loboguerrero finally managed to become the only project in the Valley in the 4G Program and was finally tendered in 2015.

It became the only work in the country that would reduce the distance of a journey by 50 km, since not even the La Línea Tunnel did, by reducing only 21 km.

But, ironically, today after 8 years it is still in the pre-construction stage, and sadly it is the only one in the program of 29 projects in the country that has not started construction, when the works should have been delivered two years ago.

Initially, the delays were derived from social and environmental issues: the environmental ones occurred because given the date on which the studies of this project began, the application for an environmental license had to be processed under old regulations that did not contemplate time frames for his response, which made the process lengthen, within a complex network of situations that give rise to a complete column, a situation founded on valid concerns of the community, but which they did not know how to manage and sustain with the studies that were available, and it must also be said that some actors in our same region delayed the process even more, and thus the two governments of Juan Manuel Santos passed by.

Already in the government of Iván Duque, the result of work between the National Government, the Parliamentary Bloc, the Government of Valle del Cauca, the private sector and civil society organizations, it was possible to correct the environmental issue and in August 2021 it was possible to complete the environmental licensing process, and with this, give guarantees of the due protection of the ecosystems of the area of ​​interference, and even today the same community of the area with whom the concessionaire agreed investment commitments in social, environmental matters and productive, demand the urgent development of the project.

Since that same year, the concessionaire filed a lawsuit before the Arbitration Court, but as an alternative to early termination of the contract, the control body recommended that an agreement be reached in which there is an adjustment to the economic balance of the contract derived from the increase in the price of inputs for the development of the project and the new conditions for the start of work.

The foregoing, taking into account the eight-year delay in the start of the work, implies a payment to the concessionaire of $415,000 million, an amount that was validated by an external technical and financial expert, who wields the results of the evaluation carried out in terms of adjustment to the prices implied by the work and an amount that is lower than the amount that the State must pay in a scenario of early termination, which is estimated at more than $684,000 million.

We see with concern that a year has passed since the previous government and half a year of the current government of Gustavo Petro and it has not been possible to reach an agreement that allows the beginning of the construction phase to be viable.

Comments