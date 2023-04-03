Hostile Zone a journalistic space born with the premise of seeking and telling stories forgotten by society. In this new chapter, he continues his work of revealing the reality in which they live hundreds of Colombians, daily overcoming the difficulties of their difficult, unhealthy, overcrowded and violent environment. On this occasion, the camera of this journalistic project went into the ‘La Rioja’ shelter, where more than 1,500 indigenous people live in a building formerly intended for the rehabilitation of homeless people.

In March 2021, and after negotiating with the mayor’s office to stay in the National Park, a hundred indigenous people who protested their rights, were transferred to a building in the center of Bogotá. The foregoing, after the worsening of the state of health of several of the protesters and their families, including minors.

However, his transfer would only mean the worsening of his conditions. Already transferred in what today they have called “little hell”, the indigenous community survives overcrowding, unsanitary conditions and lethal social problems.

Prison overcrowding exceeds 260% in Bogotá

How do the Embera Indians live in this shelter?

Hostile Zone lets us see the full picture of difficult conditions in which this community survives. The journalist who hosts this space, Raúl Arévalo, reveals the Overcrowding, the overflow of diseases, damaged structures, non-functioning toilets, food shortages and even the flooding of some locations in a general overview of the place.

To begin, it must be said that the main problem that caused this transfer was overcrowding. More than 1,500 people must make their way to a place in the building. In each of the halls or rooms deployed in the building, about 40 to 45 people sleep, many times sharing the floor or mats that they have, sleeping almost one on top of the other.

The lack of food has aggravated the situation of the indigenous people, who are often forced to eat cooked plantains with pasta all day long. Even those interviewed in this episode affirm that there are days when they go to bed with nothing to eat. Despite their efforts to get food, many times they do not succeed and they are forced to ask for help to complete their daily diet. During the episode, they ask for basic things like rice, sardines, oil, and even spoons to eat.

The narrow space and hunger have generated two other serious problems in the community. Diseases and the outbreak of a social crisis, expressed in drug use, violence, sexual abuse and even death.

According to one of those interviewed by Raúl, five people have died in the building, among whom are women and children, the interviewee affirms. To the scarcity of food, the tight spaces and the poor condition of the building, are added the phenomena caused by drug addiction, alcoholism, gender violence and diseases, a cocktail that pushes the indigenous people to the brink of death. death.

Given the seriousness of the conditions of “little hell”, the president of the Bogotá council, Edward Arias affirms: “We have been insistent that the nation collaborate in once again being able to transfer these people to where they usually lived. Place them in places where they can find the right to access adequate public services. If there is a culprit, it is displacement due to violence.”

This is the second installment of Hostile Zone. The first one began with an investigation inside the URIS. Place created for the detention of suspected criminals with a maximum duration of 36 hours, which today, became up to 18 months.