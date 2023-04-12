Traditionally, Holy Week in Colombia was considered one of the best seasons of the year for tourism and job creation. However, in 2023 the panorama changed, especially for the Caribbean region and -more critically- for the island of San Andrés. The authorities and tour operators of the archipelago not only consider that the Greater Week was actually the worst in recent history, but also that the affectation for the population is gigantic and, of course, has a direct impact on the economic situation of the country.

The plummet of tourism

According to what was stated by the governor of San Andrés, Everth Julio Hawkins, with the decrease of around 68% in tourism figures and a hotel occupancy of only 18%, there are more than $60,000 million in losses just in Easter. In addition, the National Association of Travel and Tourism Agencies (Anato) estimates that between January and March 2023 the losses of the hotel sector on the island are around $400,000 million.

For its part, Corpoturismo, pointed out that the arrival of tourists to the city of Cartagena decreased 7% in the Greater Week and the Magdalena hoteliers union already forecasts a 40% reduction in tourists this year compared to previous years.

Some of the causes

One of the main and most obvious reasons for this collapse in the sector is the cessation of operations of Viva Air and Ultra Air, which meant that we went from an average of 35 daily flights from the mainland to San Andrés to only 14 flights to the day during Easter Week of 2023. Additionally, Anato has stated that there is around a 30% reduction in tourism throughout the country due to the cessation of activities of these two airlines, which has especially affected sun and beach destinations like the caribbean

On the other hand, there are reasons associated with macroeconomic factors that we cannot ignore. For example, inflation, which by March 2023 stood at an accumulated annual rate of 13.34%, the highest in the last 24 years, significantly reducing the purchasing power of Colombian households. Due to this, many families decided to stay at home and invest that money from the trip in more urgent or essential things.

Another factor to consider is that since January 1 of this year the value of VAT on tourist services (including air tickets), accommodation and lodging increased from 5% to 19%. Although it is true that this situation does not affect San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina, it does harm the rest of the country. For the sample, we have the cases of some cities on the Caribbean coast such as Santa Marta that were strongly affected during Holy Week. The capital of Magdalena went from receiving 200,000 tourists in 2022 to 110,000 in 2023.

Not everything is bad

Although the number of national air tourists has been reduced, going from 886,000 in 2022 to 442,000 in 2023 during the Greater Week (a decrease of almost 50%), the case seems to be reversed in terms of international tourism in Colombian lands. During the same days of Holy Week, 530,000 more foreign tourists were registered than the previous year, going from 419,000 in 2022 to 954,000 in 2023.

Some of the reasons for this phenomenon should be analyzed in light of the effects of inflation and the depreciation of the Colombian peso against the dollar, which of course ends up benefiting foreign citizens who earn in dollars and seek destinations where money is multiplied.

Advances and solutions

It should be remembered that, during the discussion of the tax reform approved at the end of last year, we fought to maintain a differential income tax rate for the tourism and hotel sector, exclusively in municipalities with fewer than 100,000 inhabitants. Although we were not able to leave it at 9%, as was our initial objective, the Government finally agreed to leave it at 15%, that is, 20 percentage points below the general rate.

Our position recognized the low fiscal impact of this special treatment because today the big hotels are in the big cities, while there are none in the small municipalities. In this sense, the collection will not be affected for the State, but tourism will be encouraged with these differential rates for new hotels, nautical docks, eco-hotels and remodeling in remote regions of the country.

Of a total of 1,123 municipalities, 94% have fewer than 100,000 inhabitants and a total of more than 18 million people, which is close to 38% of the national population. Many of these families could benefit from this economic sector, in the generation of employment and opportunities in the regions.

Finally, we reiterate our request (also made by the governor of San Andrés and representatives of the tourism sector) to the National Government to regulate the border law as soon as possible and establish mechanisms to lower the cost of VAT on fuels on the island , taking into account the low supply of flights and air connectivity. In addition, it is necessary to adopt special measures to reduce the perception of insecurity in the archipelago that also affects the fear of some tourists to choose that destination.