The Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, HE Madame Damtien L. Tchintchibid-ja receives a delegation from the UN Women Representation in Nigeria.

LAGOS, Nigeria, le 27 juillet 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/-The Vice-President of the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), HE Mrs. Damtien L. Tchintchibidja, received on Monday, March 24, 2023, at the organization’s headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria, a delegation of UN Women led by Mrs. Beatrice EYONG, Representative of UN Women in Nigeria and near ECOWAS.

During the meeting with the Vice President of ECOWAS, Mme Beatrice EYONG said the main purpose of the visit was to brief the Commission on ongoing UN Women initiatives and explore possible synergies and areas of collaboration. Ms. EYONG also spoke about the status of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed with ECOWAS in 2019, which expired in 2022, and called for its update and renewal.

The Representative of UN Women presented the main areas of potential collaboration with ECOWAS, including (i) support for institutional capacity building, particularly in the collection and processing of gender-related data; (ii) support for strengthening gender mainstreaming (iii) strengthening the Women, Peace and Security program (iv) women’s leadership and participation in political, peace and security processes; And (v) the strengthening of technical cooperation between ECOWAS and UN Women.

Ms. EYONG concluded by affirming that her institution is ready to partner with ECOWAS to mobilize resources and carry out high-level advocacy to promote human rights and the empowerment of women.

The Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, HE Mrs. Damtien L. Tchintchibidja, who welcomed the UN Women delegation, said that ECOWAS through its Early Warning Mechanism, the Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security, the Ministry of Human Development and Social Affairs and its ECOWAS Center for the Development of Gender Equality, undertake initiatives for the protection of women’s rights, the socio-economic inclusion of women and the participation of women in the areas of peace, security and l humanitarian action, including conflict prevention, management, resolution as well as peacebuilding and reconstruction efforts.

S.E. Mme Damtien L. Tchintchibidja, further expressed support for the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding with UN Women, and reaffirmed ECOWAS’ commitment to promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment.

