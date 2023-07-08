The victory of Normandy marks the path of the struggle: Vicente Cuchillas

This Friday in the Plataforma program, the university professor, Vicente Cuchillas spoke about the case of the Normandy Cooperative, who this week won the fight before the courts, who declared that the members of the cooperative are the legitimate owners of the land where they live and that businessmen wanted to take them away.

“We celebrate this victory, because it is not easy in our Salvadoran legal system for our peoples to beat the businessmen, for which we consider that it marks the path and the continuity of other struggles that we have”he stated.

The teacher explained that around 700 families live in the Normandy cooperative, organized in the Hacienda Normandy Cooperative, most of whom are farmers.

Likewise, I explain that they are not the only community in dispute over their lands, but that there are also other communities that benefited from the Land Transfer Plan that was implemented as part of the Peace Accords, among these are the Guajoyo Community and Community of Hacienda la Labor de Ahuachapán.

In this context, I also highlight the struggle of the Nahuatl indigenous community of Nahuizalco and surrounding communities, communities of San Salvador and Apopa that defend the aquifer recharge zone of Valle el Ángel.

In addition, he also highlighted the work of the communities that fight for the defense of the Environment, as in the case of the Cabañas communities who are against mining exploitation.

“We demand that the current president Nayib Bukele respect the rights of the communities, that he stop criminalizing defenders of the environment and water, that he respect the Constitution”said Blades.