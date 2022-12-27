After the neighborhood protest comes the good news: the “Treviso 5” post office in the San Liberale neighborhood will be open six days a week from 13 March. The citizens of San Liberale have been calling for a similar solution for months.

Protest

The municipal councilor Roberto Borsato also spokesperson for the request, who at the beginning of December had decided to report the disservice asking the Post Office to restore the opening hours of the branches exactly as they were in the pre-pandemic, both for the San Liberale office than for that of Santa Maria del Sile.

«Since March 2020 the San Liberale post office has been open only three days a week: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, creating many problems for users in the area which has several elderly people unable to move around by car» said Borsato.

At the served area

In the quadrant of San Liberale, San Paolo, Monigo, the only reference post office for the population is precisely that of San Liberale, if one excludes the Santa Bona branch which covers another area and the Castagnole di Paese office .

The latter are also open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, but not all residents of San Liberale can reach them easily.

«The inhabitants of San Liberale are mainly elderly, with difficulty in using means of transport, often forced to ask someone to accompany them to do their errands» said Borsato «Furthermore, on days when the post office is closed, sometimes the ATM outside the office is out of order, creating further inconvenience for users”