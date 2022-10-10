From: Xingtai Net

The video scheduling meeting of the city’s response to the new crown pneumonia epidemic work leading group emphasized

Strengthen active prevention and comprehensive investigation of risks, and effectively build a safety barrier for epidemic prevention and control

News from this newspaper (reporter from Mingquan Ma Weiyong and Wang Yi) From October 5th to 9th, the city’s leading group for responding to the new crown pneumonia epidemic held a video scheduling meeting to listen to the city’s health and Health Commission’s report on the city’s epidemic prevention and control work, and spot checks in some counties (Cities and districts) Regarding the investigation and control of personnel returning to and from Xing from key areas in China, the letter of assistance, big data push, and grass-roots investigation and comparison will implement the “Daily Clearing and Daily Consolidation”, nucleic acid testing of key populations on the same day, three rounds of nucleic acid testing of all employees, and supervision and inspection Reports on the implementation of the epidemic prevention manager responsibility system in key places, analyzes and judges the situation, and arranges and deploys the next steps. Wang Xiankun, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech, and vice mayor Qian Lixia attended the meeting and gave her opinions.

The meeting emphasized that the current domestic epidemic situation is severe and complicated, and the number of people returning from the holiday is increasing. The task of epidemic prevention and control in our city is very arduous. It is necessary to thoroughly implement the provincial and municipal epidemic prevention and control work requirements, strengthen active prevention, comprehensively investigate risks, and effectively build a safety barrier for epidemic prevention and control. It is necessary to pay close attention to the inspection and control of external risk personnel, strictly abide by various measures such as inspections at entry gates and “dual inspections on the ground”, and strictly control the importation of foreigners. It is necessary to carry out post-holiday nucleic acid testing of all employees, arrange sampling time scientifically and reasonably, accurately find out the number of people who should be tested, continue to optimize the process of “collecting, sending, testing, and reporting”, and continuously improve the quality and efficiency of work, so as to make all the tests that should be done. Check, no one is missed. It is necessary to do a good job in the review and analysis of risk investigation and flow investigation, in-depth investigation of work loopholes and risk points, standardize various operational procedures, improve emergency response capabilities, and firmly grasp the initiative of epidemic prevention and control.

The meeting was held in the form of a video conference. Member units of the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Leading Group and relevant responsible comrades from each county (city, district) attended the meeting.