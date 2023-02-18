The video shows that the Model 3 lost control and rear-ended the bus all the way, causing 1 death and 1 injury: Tesla responds

On February 17, the Traffic Police Brigade of Ruian City Public Security Bureau reported that at 13:55 pm on February 17, when Qian was driving a small car passing through Tangchuan North Street, Tangxia Town, Ruian City, the small car collided with two cars in front one after another. , resulting in the death of the passenger Chen in the small car, the injury of Qian, and the damage to the three vehicles.

The merchant’s surveillance video showed that a Tesla car was driving at high speed on Tangchuan North Street. When it passed an arch bridge across the river, it almost “flyed”. Finally, it rear-ended a normal car near No. 200 and No. The moving minibus stops behind. There is a violent crash in the video.

Nearby merchants said that the Tesla was too fast and hit the car parked in front of the bus after hitting the bus. The accident vehicle has been towed away.

According to local netizens, there were two passengers on the Tesla, the male driver was wearing a seat belt, and the female passenger died unfortunately because she did not wear a seat belt.

Tesla responded to the Red Star Capital Bureau:“We are also very sad about this accident. We understand everyone’s concern about this accident. At present, the cause of the accident is under investigation by the local traffic police, and we will do our best to cooperate. Please also do not believe and spread unverified information. Thank you your attention.”